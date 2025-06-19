Analyst Predicts Where Cavaliers' Ty Jerome Will Sign In Free Agency
Ty Jerome picked a perfect time to have the best season of his career. The veteran averaged over 12 points and shot over 50 percent from the floor and 40 percent from behind the arc last season, and now he's an unrestricted free agent.
Jerome is set for a large payday this summer, but that could also mean his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers could be coming to an end.
Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report recently predicted where all of the top free agents would sign, and he projected Jerome to sign a fresh new deal with the Sacramento Kings.
The analyst noted that the Cavaliers may have an issue with re-signing Jerome.
"After Evan Mobley won the Defensive Player of the Year award, his salary jumped to 30 percent of the cap (instead of 25), and Cleveland has one of the heaviest payrolls in the league. That's before considering Jerome, who will seek as much of a raise as he can muster," wrote Pincus.
On the other hand, "The Sacramento Kings have the NTMLE available and need a starting-capable guard who can come off the bench."
Hopefully, the Cavaliers can figure out a way to clear enough cap space to re-sign Jerome this summer, especially with Darius Garland at risk of missing the first few weeks of the season coming off toe surgery.
However, there will be plenty of teams in need and interested in signing Jerome, not just the Kings.
It'll be interesting to see where the Sixth Man of the Year finalist ultimately ends up.
