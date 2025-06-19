Former Cavaliers Head Coach Emerges as Knicks’ Top Candidate
It looks like the New York Knicks may be keeping a close eye on former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Mike Brown as one of their top candidates for their head coaching vacancy.
According to SNY's Ian Begley, both Brown and former Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins have been in the "top tier" of options for New York's head coaching job.
"We know, obviously, Taylor Jenkins interviewed with the Knicks," Begley said. "Mike Brown is scheduled to interview with the Knicks, and Jason Kidd, to my knowledge, as of earlier this week, is still a possibility. So, that's kind of where it sits. I do think that Jenkins and Brown have been a focus. I don't know if there's a list, but I think they're in that top tier of the Knicks options, and then Kidd, more of a wildcard, because he's still under contract with Dallas."
Brown, who was the Cavaliers' coach for two stints, both from 2005 to 2010, and their head coach for one season in 2014, has been in the discussion to be the Knicks' next lead on the sidelines in the past few weeks, to where he now seems to be among the frontrunners in the race for the gig.
During his time in Cleveland, Brown was a part of the Cavs' 2007 run to the NBA Finals led by LeBron James, collecting a 305-187 combined record during his time with the franchise.
In his latest stint, Brown was the head coach of the Sacramento Kings, being named Coach of the Year in 2023 during the team's inspiring regular season run for their first postseason appearance in over 15 seasons, before that effort was cut short by the Golden State Warriors in round one of the playoffs. In the 2024-25 season, he was fired after less than 35 games by the Kings after starting with a 13-18 overall record.
The Knicks coaching search has been one that's long-spanning, and could even linger past the NBA Draft next week at this rate. But, don't be shocked if the former Cavaliers coach is the one to ultimately end up as the hire in New York.
