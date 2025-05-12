Coach Admits Cavaliers “Dominated" by Pacers; Mitchell Injury Update
Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson didn’t mince words after his team’s blowout Game 4 loss on Sunday, a defeat he categorized as “complete domination” by a "physical" Indiana Pacers squad
The crushing Game 4 loss leaves the Cavaliers in a difficult 3-1 series hole, which is further complicated by a left ankle injury to star guard Donovan Mitchell. Cleveland’s clear leader throughout the series exited the game prior to the start of the second half and will undergo an MRI on Monday.
“Left ankle. Left ankle injury,” Atkinson confirmed when asked about Mitchell’s injury. "He’ll get an MRI tomorrow. Regarding his availability for Game 5, the coach responded, “No idea… obviously he couldn’t go in the second half. So, we’ll see what the MRI says.”
Mitchell attempted to warm up and test his ankle at halftime but was in obvious discomfort, and did not return to the court:
Game 4 was largely decided by the conclusion of a disastrous first half for Cleveland, where they were outscored 80-39, tying the largest halftime deficit in NBA Playoff history.
So, what happened? “Complete domination by them… in every facet. It wasn’t like… tactics or anything.” Atkinson explained. “They dominated us in every facet of the game.”
The overarching theme from the head coach was the Pacers’ superior physicality and intensity. “They dominated with their force,” he said. “They raised their game to another level, and we didn’t match it. We talked about it, we knew it was coming… but for whatever reason, they were at another level. Their force was greater in every sense.”
“We were running our offense at half court. They had us pushed out, couldn’t get to our spots. It was really kind of physical, you know, physical domination,” Atkinson explained.
Looking ahead, the Cavaliers face a potential elimination game in Cleveland Tuesday night. “Hey, listen… we got two out of the three next games at home,” Atkinson said. “We’re great at home. Got to get the next one, see if we can come back here for game six.”
The Cavaliers’ storybook season now hangs precariously as they await news on Mitchell’s ankle while needing to overcome a Pacers team that thoroughly outplayed Cleveland on Sunday night.
“Hopefully we get Donovan back,” Atkinson added. “You go get game five and you’re back here for game six.”