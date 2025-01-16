Compelling Storylines Ahead Of Cavaliers vs. Thunder Rematch
The Cleveland Cavaliers and Oklahoma City Thunder met up last Wednesday for one of the most anticipated regular season games in history, and it exceeded the hype.
Now, they'll do it again just over a week later.
Here are three compelling storylines for the highly anticipated rematch.
What Version Of Donovan Mitchell Will Show Up?
Cleveland's bonified superstar is undoubtedly Donovan Mitchell. Unfortunately, he had his worst game of the year in the Cavalier's first matchup with the Thunder.
Mitchell only scored 11 points and shot a dreadful 18 percent (3-for-16) from the floor and 28 percent (2-for-7) from behind the arc.
With this in mind, it's amazing that the Cavaliers still won. However, if Cleveland is going to take the season series, they'll need Mitchell to step up on Thursday night.
Thankfully, Mitchell is fresh off one of his better games of the year in Cleveland's win over the Indiana Pacers. He scored 35 points, 19 of which came in the first quarter.
It'll be interesting to see what version of Mitchell shows up against the Thunder.
Thunder: Isaiah Hartenstein's Injury
The Cavaliers frontcourt of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen shined during Cleveland's first matchup against the Thunder. They could have an even bigger game this time around if Kenny Atkinson game plans accordingly.
The Thunder are still down. Chet Holmgren is rehabbing from a calf strain, and now Isaiah Hartenstein will miss Thursday's game against the Cavaliers with a calf strain.
Oklahoma City will now heavily rely on Cason Wallace, Jalen Williams, and Jaylin Williams to guard Cleveland's big-man duo. The Thunder could really feel Hartenstein's absence in this could be a prime opportunity for the Cavaliers to take advantage of it.
Cavaliers Must Contain Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the MVP frontrunner for a reason. He's an elite scorer and defender on one of the best teams in the NBA.
The Cavaliers did a good job guarding him during the first matchup. Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 points last Wednesday, which is also his season average.
Cleveland could do an even better job of containing the elite scorer. Dean Wade spent a lot of time guarding Shai, but Isaac Okoro, who was coming back from a shoulder injury, only played 13 minutes.
Atkinson can stagger Wade and Okoro's minutes throughout the game and make Shai's night rough on offense.
In fact, this could be the different maker in a Wine and Gold winner.