Critical Cavaliers Duo Could Miss Matchup vs. Washington Wizards
The Cleveland Cavaliers are still waiting for the game in which they run out a fully healthy lineup. Will that day come on Tuesday when the Wine and Gold take on the Washington Wizards?
Here's the latest injury update for the Cavaliers as of Monday night.
Ty Jerome - Questionable
Ty Jerome has been Cleveland's biggest surprise all season and is one of the reasons the Cavaliers are one of the deepest teams in basketball.
However, Cleveland's sixth man is currently listed as questionable as he deals with an illness.
Not having Jerome in the lineup would be a massive hit for the bench. He's currently averaging 11.8 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 3.6 assists while shooting 57 percent from the floor and 50 percent from behind the arc.
Dean Wade - Questionable
Dean Wade continues to rehab following an ankle sprain he suffered over two weeks ago. There's good news and bad news for his potential return.
The good news is that Wade is currently listed as questionable for Cleveland's game against the Wizards on Tuesday. That's an upgrade from where he's been at leading up to games over the last few weeks.
The bad news is that on Sunday, Kenny Atkinson seemed pretty convinced that Wade would not be able to play against Washington.
Cleveland's head coach said that Wade has been able to run up and down the floor in practice but hasn't gotten to the point where he can be super physical on the injured ankle.
Wade's job on the Cavaliers is guarding the opponents' best scorers, so his physicality is important whenever he returns.
Perhaps this upgrade in Wade's status reflects an ahead-of-schedule return from where Atkinson initially thought he was.
We'll have to wait and see Wade's final status on Tuesday.