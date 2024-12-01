Cavs Insider

Cavaliers Coach Provides Injury Update On Key Rotation Player

Cleveland Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson says Dean Wade is still rehabbing from his ankle injury but is making progress.

Tommy Wild

Feb 23, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (32) reaches for a loose ball against the Philadelphia 76ers in the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Cavaliers are currently struggling to find consistency on the defensive end of the court. At the same time, they're also without one of their best defenders, Dean Wade, who has missed the last two weeks with an ankle sprain.

Wade may not light up the box score with his scoring, but his impact on the defensive end can't be underestimated.

So, when can the Cavs expect him to be back on the floor?

Kenny Atkinson provided an encouraging update on Wade ahead of Cleveland's game against the Boston Celtics. It sounds like he's advancing in his rehab but still has a way to go before returning to NBA action.

"I saw him on court yesterday. He was sprinting up and down, moving well. I don't think he's gotten to the contact stage yet. So that means he's getting closer, progressing but I don't see him playing next game [against the Wizards]," said Atkinson.

Even though Wade won't return against the Celtics or Washington Wizards, it's still uplifting to hear that he's moving well, considering the ankle sprain occurred only 14 days ago.

However, the contact part of all of this is important. Wade is one of Cleveland's best defenders and is routinely tasked with guarding the opponent's best perimeter player. To do that successfully, he has to be able to be physical when on the floor.

Dean Wade dribbles up the floor
Mar 6, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (32) dribbles against the Atlanta Hawks in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

For Cleveland's short-term game plan, they'll need players such as Evan Mobley, Isaac Okoro, and Caris LeVert to step up even more on the defensive end to help guard opponents' wings.

Hopefully, it won't be too much longer until we see Wade back in Cleveland's lineup.

