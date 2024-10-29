Star Guard Goes Off In Cavaliers Statement Win Over Knicks
The Cleveland Cavaliers have seen it all through the season's first week. They blew out all three of their first opponents and had a +61-point differential through their first three games.
Nothing came easy for the Wine and Gold against the New York Knicks, but the result was the same as the Cavaliers claimed a 110-106 win for their fourth straight victory to start the season.
There was a lot to like about this win, including Cleveland's 13-point third-quarter comeback. However, the best part of the game was Darius Garland's phenomenal performance.
DG finished with 34 points, three rebounds, three assists, two steals, and two blocks while shooting 63 percent (12-for-19) from the floor and (62 percent (5-for-8) from behind the arc.
Garland admitted that it felt good to win one on the road against the Knicks who have become more of a rival for Cleveland over the last few seasons. "It feels good coming into the Garden and getting a win. There's nothing really better than that. Coming to the Mecca and stealing one on their come court was good," said DG after the game.
While Garland undeniably had an incredible offense game against the Knicks, Cleveland's head coach wanted to focus on his key defensive stops in the game's closing minutes.
After a sluggish start in the team's season opener, Garland has been sensational through the first few games of the new year. DG was fresh off the most efficient performance of his entire NBA career entering their contest against the Knicks. He followed that up by scoring the points in a single game since March 8 of last season, scoring 34 points against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
There were so many questions heading into the season regarding what a healthy Garland would look like after an injury-filled season. The early return of that was the re-emergence of the All-Star point guard we saw just a few years ago.