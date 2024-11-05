Darius Garland Recapturing All-Star Magic As Cavaliers Remain Undefeated
The Cleveland Cavaliers' historic start to the 2024-25 season continues with their eighth straight win and victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night.
There's been so much to be excited about from the first two weeks of the season, whether that be Donovan Mitchell's all-NBA-level play, Evan Mobley's development, or Jarrett Allen's ever-threatening presence in the paint.
However, Darius Garland's return to his All-Star form should be a warning to every other team in the league about how dangerous this Cavs team can be when they're at full strength, something they rarely were last season due to a plethora of injuries to the roster.
DG averaged 21.7 points and 8.6 assists while shooting 46 percent from the floor and 38 percent from behind the arc when he was named an All-Star in 2022. Through the first eight games of the 2024-25 season, Garland is averaging 20.5 points and 6.5 assists while shooting an ultra-efficient 52 percent from the floor and 63 percent from three.
Yes, it's a very small sample size. But the stats are comparable, and Garland already has a couple of clutch moments to add to his season resume.
His 39-point performance and game-clinching three in the fourth quarter against the Bucks on Monday is a reminder of just how clutch Cleveland's point guard can be.
It's more than just the scoring that's catching the eye of fans, analysts, and Garland's own head coach this early in the season.
DG has also been an efficient playmaker with an assist-to-turnover ratio of 52/19 through the first eight games. He dished out ten assists with no turnovers in Saturday night's game against the Bucks and had eight more assists with just two turnovers on Monday.
Kenny Atkinson is still learning his players and their tendencies, but he already sees the All-Star potential DG has.
"He is a true point guard," said Atkinson. "Now add the scoring to it, and he's an All-Star guy. He's really playing unbelievable basketball."