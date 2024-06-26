Donovan Mitchell Could Make Interesting Contract Move With Cavs
Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell is widely expected to sign a contract extension with the team relatively soon. This has been known for a little while now, so the fact that Mitchell is apparently planning on re-upping with the Cavaliers shouldn't come as much of a surprise.
However, it's the contract itself that may raise some eyebrows.
The general expectation has been that Mitchell will ink a four-year, $209 million deal with Cleveland, but NBA insider Marc Stein is hearing differently.
In a Wednesday report on "The Stein Line," the long-time NBA guru said that Mitchell may end up signing a three-year deal with the Cavs instead of the more commonly reported four-year pact.
That would make for a three-year, $151 million max extension.
It isn't the first time we have heard the rumor of a three-year contract thrown about for Mitchell, but now, it seems like it's becoming more of a real thing rather than a mere suggestion.
Mitchell would likely have a player option for the third year of this potential deal, which would give him the opportunity to seek a larger contract that would pay him 35 percent of the salary cap rather than 30 percent. This would be made possible by Mitchell having 10 years of service time by then.
While the Cavaliers would almost certainly prefer to have the extra year of security on their All-Star guard, it makes sense for Mitchell from a financial perspective to pursue the three-year max rather than going for four. Essentially, the 27-year-old would be betting on himself, and why not?
Mitchell is coming off of a brilliant 2023-24 campaign in which he established career highs in points per game (26.6), assists per game (6.1) and steals per game (1.8) while shooting 46.2 percent from the floor, 36.8 percent from three-point range and 86.5 percent from the free-throw line.
The University of Louisville product holds most—if not all—of the leverage in contract negotiations with Cleveland. So, as much as the Cavs may want to lock Mitchell up for the full four years, they would seem likely to acquiesce to his demands if he asks for a three-year extension.
Stein expects something to get completed in the coming days.