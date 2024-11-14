Donovan Mitchell Hilariously Apologizes To Cavaliers Fans Following 'Selfish' Play
Donovan Mitchell put the Cleveland Cavaliers on his back in the fourth quarter during their historic victory over the Philadephia 76ers.
Spida finished the game with 25 points, 13 rebounds, and nine assists. Thirteen of Mitchell's points came in the fourth quarter during the game's closing minutes. Mitchell was one assist shy of his first triple-double, and he was well aware of that in the game's closing moments.
Cleveland's superstar shooting guard drove to the basket with a wide-open layup. Instead of putting the shot in, he kicked it out to Evan Mobley, who was clearly not expecting the ball. Mobley fumbled it, and the 76ers took possession.
Right after the play happened, Mitchell knew he should've taken the easy shot. He held his hands on his head and looked up to the rafters, contemplating the decision.
Mitchell did own up to this mistake after the game and apologized to Cavaliers fans for this selfish moment.
"Cavs fans, I’m sorry, I should have put the game away earlier. That was a selfish moment I ain’t gonna lie … That was a selfish moment. It won’t happen again,” said Mitchell in his postgame interview
"I didn't play the game the right way. It'll come at some point, but that won't happen again ... At the end of the day, you put the game away when you needed to and had to make up for it after that. Glad we got the win."
Mitchell smiled throughout his apology, and there was clearly a little tongue-in-cheek, especially with the Cavs coming away with the victory.
Thankfully, Mitchell made up for this mistake just a few plays later and knocked down the dagger three-pointer for Cleveland in their 13th straight victory.