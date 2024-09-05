NBA Legend Reveals Hilarious Take On Cleveland Cavaliers' Jerseys
Dwyane Wade is most known for his legendary tenure with the Miami Heat, but the casual NBA fan may forget that he had a brief stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Wade played 46 games with the Cavaliers during the 2017-18 NBA campaign before being traded back to the Miami Heat midway through the season, which means he got a chance to wear Cleveland's threads.
Apparently, that was the worst part of Wade's time with the Cavs.
During a recent appearance on the 7PM in Brooklyn podcast with Carmelo Anthony, Wade revealed how much he detested the Cavaliers' jerseys.
"Ohh it's nasty," Wade said of the uniforms. "It's definitely one of the most nastiest jerseys. But you see, I didn’t even want No. 3 in that jersey ’cause I was like, ‘Nah — this ain’t a good look.'”
During his cup of coffee in Cleveland, Wade averaged 11.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists over 23.2 minutes per game in a bench role. He shot 45.5 percent from the floor, 32.9 percent from three-point range and 70.1 percent from the free-throw line.
At the time, the Cavs were attempting to put together another championship-caliber roster around LeBron James, with whom Wade won a pair of titles in Miami.
Unfortunately for the Cavaliers, the Wade experiment did not exactly work, and they did right by him by trading him back to the Heat. Wade proceeded to finish his career in South Beach, retiring at the end of the 2018-19 season.
Perhaps Cleveland's throwbacks would have been a better look for Wade.