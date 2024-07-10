Emoni Bates Reflects On Rookie Season With Cleveland Cavaliers
The Cleveland Cavaliers had only one selection in the 2023 NBA Draft. With their second-round pick, they took former five-star recruit Emoni Bates out of Eastern Michigan.
The 20-year-old still has plenty of natural potential, and he spent the majority of the season in the G League refining his game. Still, Bates did get some NBA action on the court and was with the team during some of their most crucial moments.
Bates reflected on his rookie season during Wednesday’s summer league media availability and revealed some of his biggest takeaways from the year.
“It was a grind for sure, definitely a learning curve for me,” said Bates.
“But I felt like it was a good year overall just being able to be around the guys, a group of guys that we have and made it to the playoffs. I mean, for my first year, making it to the playoffs and watching it was an amazing experience. So, it was a great year.”
Bates when on to talk about how he learned about how important routines are.
“Really just routines and everything. As a rookie, I didn’t really have a routine coming in. So, seeing the guys and how they take care of their bodies and like being on time to the gym and getting up extra shots, all of the little stuff I took away from everybody.”
Bates only appeared in 15 NBA games last season and averaged 2.7 points while shooting 30.3 percent from the floor. However, he made much more of an impact in his 17 G League games, averaging 19.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, and two assists while shooting 38.7 from the field and 34.6 percent from behind the arc.
There’s still a good player in there, and Bates is clearly working hard to unlock that potential.
He mentioned that his goal this summer is to become a more efficient player. The Cavaliers need more wing depth, and if Bates can achieve this objective, there could be a spot for him somewhere in the rotation next year.