ESPN Predicts Cavaliers' Chances in 'Wide Open' Eastern Conference
The Cleveland Cavaliers enter the 2025-26 season with a powerful endorsement. ESPN’s latest projections have the Cavaliers finishing with a 59-23 record, the best in the Eastern Conference, and establishing themselves as the team to beat.
The ranking reflects both Cleveland’s continuity and the shifting landscape around it. The Cavaliers return nearly all of the players from last year’s 64-win team, a group powered by All-Stars Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Darius Garland. They also bolstered their defense this summer with the additions of Lonzo Ball and Larry Nance Jr., who should both earn minutes in Kenny Atkinson's rotation immediately.
That stability stands in contrast to other East contenders who are dealing with significant setbacks. Boston will be without Jayson Tatum after his postseason Achilles injury, while Indiana faces the same challenge after Tyrese Haliburton’s season-ending injury.
ESPN’s panel sees the Cavaliers as the clear frontrunners, with the Knicks, Magic, and Hawks rounding out the tier of challengers. New York has the talent to threaten Cleveland with the depth pieces surrounding Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns. But the Cavaliers beat the Knicks four times last season and finished 13 games ahead of them in the standings. Orlando and Atlanta made splashy trades, yet both remain a step behind the Cavaliers.
Will the Cavaliers be contenders or pretenders this season?
Still, doubts linger. The Cavaliers have stumbled in the playoffs in consecutive years, and critics have been quick to question their ability to translate regular-season dominance into postseason success. Injuries played a role in those exits, but until the group delivers when the games matter most, outside confidence will remain cautious until Cleveland shows it can handle the rigors of the playoffs.
Even with those questions, ESPN’s projections underscore that Cleveland is entering the season in the strongest position it has held since the LeBron James era. In a conference where only three teams are forecasted to win more than 47 games, the Cavaliers have the clearest path to the top seed and potentially the NBA Finals.
For a franchise that has spent recent years building around its young core, the opportunity has never been greater. The Cavaliers have the roster, the health, and the favorable circumstances to rise above an unsettled East. Now the test is whether this group can turn projections into proof and finally deliver the deep playoff run that has eluded them.