ESPN Spotlights Mistake Still Impacting the Cleveland Cavaliers' Frontcourt Depth
No NBA team is perfect, not even the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, the Cavaliers had the best record in the Eastern Conference last season and were one of the league's top two-way teams. So, it's hard to criticize them too much without seeming like a halfhearted critic.
However, according to ESPN's Zach Kram, a recent mistake by the Cavaliers was not keeping big man Isaiah Hartenstein, who is now an integral piece for the Oklahoma City Thunder.
During the summer heading into the 2021-22 season, Cleveland didn't extend Hartenstein a qualifying offer, allowing the big man to eventually sign with the LA Clippers and leaving the Cavaliers searching for quality depth behind Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley to this day.
"On a smaller scale, Cleveland surely regrets not extending Hartenstein a qualifying offer in 2021," Kram wrote. "Already a journeyman at that point, Hartenstein had been waived by the Houston Rockets and traded by the Denver Nuggets for JaVale McGee. Ironic given Denver has spent the ensuing half-decade searching in vain for a proper backup center to Jokic.
"Hartenstein flashed his potential in a short stint in Cleveland, averaging 17 points, 12 rebounds and 5 assists per 36 minutes in 16 games. Yet after drafting Mobley, the Cavaliers figured they didn't need Hartenstein anymore, only to watch him turn that potential into greater on-court production with the LA Clippers, New York Knicks and Oklahoma City Thunder, becoming a crucial contributor to an NBA champion in the process."
As it can be with most past decisions, hindsight is 20/20 in Cleveland's decision on Hartenstein. However, in retrospect, Cleveland not making a qualifying offer to Hartenstein does seem like a head scratcher. While he would be too expensive for the Cavaliers now with the money he's making with the Thunder, it would've been nice to have a reliable and consistent big man behind Allen and Mobley for a few seasons.