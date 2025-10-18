Evan Mobley explains why he feels ready to build off DPOY season with Cavs
Coming off a hot season that earned him his first NBA Defensive Player of the Year title and NBA All-Star selection, Evan Mobley looks ready to continue raising the bar this year. His teammates are already pointing out the uptick in confidence the 6’11” Cavs big is playing with.
“I mentioned this at media day to someone, but in one of our open gyms runs in September one of our video guys who was reffing made a call and he like yelled at him,” Sam Merrill noted at a recent Cavs practice as the team prepares for the season opener on October 22. “Which is like not something he would ever do. I think that shows that this guy’s got a ton of confidence.”
Merrill also commented on how the Cavaliers look to rely more on Mobley’s versatility, particularly his ball-handling in transition.
“He’s bringing the ball up more, he’s developed a lot more in the actions of the ball in his hand and we’re just giving him that freedom,” Merrill said. “If he can get to his spots he can make those midrange jumpers and he’s a good passer too so that’s the kind of stuff I think they’re looking for out of him.”
According to Mobley, his confidence is a result of both preparation and the overwhelming support he’s had from his basketball family.
“Reps, just a lot of reps and coaches believing in me, the team believing in me,” Mobley said after Cavs practice Friday afternoon. “Having that behind me, while I just go out there and experiment with new things and get better.”
Mobley averaged a career-high 18.5 points, 9.3 rebounds (14th in the NBA), 3.2 assists, 0.86 steals and 1.59 blocks (5th in the NBA) in 30.5 minutes per game during the 2024-25 season.
How does he plan to build off last year?
“Keep unlocking new things, seeing how the defense changes and how they guard me,” Mobley said. “Things are gonna change throughout the season, but it’s just working every day and stacking those days and figuring out what works for you and what doesn’t.”
Mobley’s mental readiness and willingness to adjust on the fly speaks to his confidence growth spurt. Over the offseason, he said he prioritized one-on-one scoring and the three ball even more.
This year is notably different for the reigning NBA DPOY as he enters the season with his name in the MVP conversation for the first time. NBA legends Carmelo Anthony and Tracy McGrady didn't hold back sharing their thoughts on Mobley's potential to be an MVP candidate during halftime commentary of the Cavs vs Bulls preseason game on October 9.
There will be no shortage of eyes on Mobley and the rest of the Cavaliers as they kick off their season against the New York Knicks on Wednesday, October 22 at 7:00 p.m. at Madison Square Garden-- the game will be nationally televised on ESPN.