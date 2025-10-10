NBA legends say surprise Cavs player will be an MVP candidate this season
A Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star got some high praise from two NBA legends.
During halftime of the Cavaliers preseason game against the Chicago Bulls, NBA legends Tracy McGrady and Carmelo Anthony gave some props to Evan Mobley, saying they could see him as an MVP candidate this season.
Mobley, who the Cavs drafted in 2021, has constantly improved in his time with the Cavaliers. Last year, he was the best defensive player in the league, earning the Defensive Player of the Year to prove it. Now, the legends believe Mobley will develop his offense.
“I think he could be an MVP candidate. I think the Cavs will be at the top of the Eastern Conference. I think he’ll take another leap offensively to pair that with his great defensive prowess,” McGrady said. “I think you could put him in MVP discussion this year."
Anthony agreed with McGrady, but pointed out that former NBA player and analyst Brian Scalabrine may disagree.
Scalabrine argued that it’s hard to win an MVP in this league, and it would take a major leap from Mobley.
“We’re not saying he’s going to win it. We are saying he’s going to be a candidate,” McGrady said.
Anthony further clarified on that point.
“I get what you’re saying. An MVP has to be loud. They got to be something where it’s just flat out, it’s clear, you the MVP, this is what you doing and your team is winning,” Anthony said. “I do believe Mobley has an opportunity to be an MVP candidate. With that team, what they are capable of doing, if he takes that next step, which coach Kenny Atkinson is talking about, and he develops like the way we think he will, he’s an MVP candidate.”
Cavs President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman made comments earlier this season about what will be expected from Mobley this year. He wants Mobley to handle the ball more this season, and allow some of the offense to facilitate through him.
Last year, Mobley earned his first all-star nod, averaging a career-high 18.5 points per game. Mobley did earn one MVP vote last season, putting him in 10th place for the award.
If Mobley can continue to develop to an MVP level, combined with Donovan Mitchell, who has been in MVP discussion before, and two all-star caliber players in Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen, the Cavaliers will ascend to a whole new level, and become eastern conference favorites for the foreseeable future.