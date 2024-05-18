Evan Mobley Gives Cavaliers Exciting Glimpse Of The Future
There’s been a lot of questions about the Cleveland Cavaliers’ future ever since their season came to an end on Wednesday night. There’s a lot of uncertainty surrounding this franchise as the offseason approaches.
With all that unknown naturally comes concern about what the team will look like next season and beyond.
However, there is one part of this Cavs roster that should excite fans for the years to come. That’s the playoff performance that Evan Mobey put on in Cleveland’s 12 postseason games.
Mobley shined against both the Orlando Magic and Boston Celtics. He averaged a total of 16.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 55.5% on the floor against both teams. Mobley improved in nearly every statistical category from last postseason demonstrating his growth as a player and raising the ceiling of the Cavs as a team.
One of the key reasons that Mobley elevated his game to a new level was a newfound aggressiveness on the offensive end of the floor. This was something that Donovan Mitchell urged the 22-year-old power forward to do as the Cavs were on the ropes against the Celtics.
“We need you to be aggressive. Keep being aggressive,” was the message that Mitchell repeatedly told Mobley in the locker room following Game 3.
That message certainly was reciprocated because Mobley combined 52 points in the final two games. These were two contests in which the Cavs were without Mitchell and Mobley was one of the team’s top scoring options. He answered that call
At this point, we know the defensive powerhouse Mobley is. However, it was the offense that remained a question. Those doubts need to be put to rest over the last month if it's something Mobley can do on a regular basis next season.
If Mobley can carry this postseason performance into next season and beyond then it won’t matter who else is on the roster and the Cavs will be a playoff contender.