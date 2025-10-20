Evan Mobley to be one of three players wearing exclusive uniform patch this season
The majority of the NBA rocks a traditional white logo on their jersey, however, three NBA players will be standing out with a gold logo, including one member of the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Evan Mobley was one of the most impressive players in the league last season, earning a reputation as a top defender in the league. He was rewarded with the first major piece of hardware in his career, a Defensive Player of the Year.
Mobley will join Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Stephon Castle of the San Antonio Spurs as the only three players in the league wearing a gold logo. The gold logo represents the three major award winners, with Mobley winning DPOY Castle winning Rookie of the Year and Gilgeous-Alexander winning Most Valuable Player.
The gold logos were introduced this season as the NBA partnered with Topps, the trading card company. Game-worn patches will be placed into ultra-rare trading cards this season as part of the partnership.
Mobley appeared in 71 games for the Cavs last season, earning his first All-Star nod. He averaged 1.6 blocks a game with a steal and 9.3 boards a night. He also averaged 18.5 points per game.
His defense took a major leap in his fourth season in the league. While he was always an excellent defender, he was more confident this past season, and showed a better job understanding when to rotate and how to lock down the paint alongside another great interior defender in Jarrett Allen.
Mobley finished sixth in defensive rating (108.3) while drawing some of the toughest assignments across the league. He was asked to guard multiple positions, playing both interior and perimeter defense. He excelled at both, proving to be the most versatile defender in the league.
He managed to lead the Cavs to a top 10 defense last season, as well as the best record in the Eastern Conference.
Mobley also finished in 10th place in MVP voting to close out the incredible year.
Mobley grabbed 35 first place votes for the award, 10 more than the second place Dyson Daniels. Mobley was the first Cavalier in team history to win the award.
Mobley will be expected to make another leap offensively this season, handling the ball more, while still maintaining a high level of defense. The first test of the season for Mobley will be Wednesday as the Cavaliers take on the New York Knicks.
This year Mobley will be working to earn that patch again for next season, continuing to be one of the best defensive players in the league. Hopefully he’ll be able to earn the city of Cleveland some more hardware in his career.