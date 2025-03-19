Final Injury Status for Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star vs. Clippers
The Cleveland Cavaliers' depth has been one key to their success all season long. In fact, Kenny Atkinson declared it the reason the Wine and Gold have had the best record in the NBA this year.
However, minor injuries have been mounting up for the Cavaliers, including one of their most important players, Evan Mobley.
The All-Star forward was listed as questionable leading up to Cleveland's matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers, and the team announced his final injury status shortly before tip-off Tuesday night.
Evan Mobley - Available
Kenny Atkinson told media members before the game that, barring any pregame warmup setbacks, Mobley was planning on playing.
Thankfully, nothing of that nature occurred, and Mobley is available and back in the starting lineup against the Clippers.
Mobley's foot injury forced him to miss Cleveland's matchup against the Orlando Magic on Sunday, and the Cavaliers certainly missed his defense and playmaking in that loss.
Mobley is having a breakout season with the Cavaliers. He's averaging 18.6 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 3.1 assists while shooting 56.8 percent from the floor and 36.9 percent from behind the arc.
On top of the offensive jump, Mobley is also in firm contention to win Defensive Player of the Year.
His presence back in the lineup is a welcome addition against a tough Clippers team.
