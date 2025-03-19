Cavs Insider

Final Injury Status for Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star vs. Clippers

Evan Mobley is set to return to the Cleveland Cavaliers lineup, after a brief foot injury.

Feb 2, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) celebrates after hitting a three point basket during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Cavaliers' depth has been one key to their success all season long. In fact, Kenny Atkinson declared it the reason the Wine and Gold have had the best record in the NBA this year.

However, minor injuries have been mounting up for the Cavaliers, including one of their most important players, Evan Mobley.

The All-Star forward was listed as questionable leading up to Cleveland's matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers, and the team announced his final injury status shortly before tip-off Tuesday night.

Evan Mobley - Available

Kenny Atkinson told media members before the game that, barring any pregame warmup setbacks, Mobley was planning on playing.

Thankfully, nothing of that nature occurred, and Mobley is available and back in the starting lineup against the Clippers.

Mobley's foot injury forced him to miss Cleveland's matchup against the Orlando Magic on Sunday, and the Cavaliers certainly missed his defense and playmaking in that loss.

Evan Mobley shoots a three pointer
Mar 14, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Evan Mobley (4) takes a wide open three-pointer in the 4th quarter of the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Memphis Grizzlies game at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Smith-Imagn Images / Matthew Smith-Imagn Images

Mobley is having a breakout season with the Cavaliers. He's averaging 18.6 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 3.1 assists while shooting 56.8 percent from the floor and 36.9 percent from behind the arc.

On top of the offensive jump, Mobley is also in firm contention to win Defensive Player of the Year.

His presence back in the lineup is a welcome addition against a tough Clippers team.

