What To Watch for During Cleveland Cavaliers West Coast Road Trip
The Cleveland Cavaliers begin a five-game, ten-day road trip on Tuesday evening which they'll play the Los Angeles Clippers, Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns, Utah Jazz, and Portland Trail Blazers.
Here are three things to watch for as the Cavaliers begin this West Coast swing.
Will Darius Garland Get Back On Track?
Darius Garland was deservedly named an All-Star in the middle of February for putting together a tremendous bounce-back year.
While the full-season stats remain strong, DG has struggled with his shot over the last month.
Cleveland's point guard has averaged 17.8 points over the last 11 games while shooting just 37 percent from the floor and 31 percent from behind the arc.
Over the last three games, Garland has shot 29 percent from behind the arc.
The Cavaliers really need Garland to get back on track, and it'll be interesting to see if he can do just that during the West Coast road trip.
Can The Cavaliers Stay Healthy?
Even though the Cavaliers have locked up a spot in the playoffs, they are still battling some minor injuries with a few weeks left in the regular season.
Donovan Mitchell recently missed a few games with groin soreness, and Evan Mobley has been battling a foot injury.
Hopefully, Cleveland can get Mobley back and healthy during this road trip while avoiding any other major injuries. Health could be a determining factor in whether the Cavaliers make a deep playoff run, or face another early exit.
Jarrett Allen's Evolving Role With The Cavaliers
Jarrett Allen is the Cleveland Cavaliers' starting center; that's not changing anytime soon.
However, his role with the team is ever-evolving, especially after Cleveland acquired De'Andre Hunter at the trade deadline.
Kenny Atkinson has used both Allen and Hunter in the closing minutes of tight games, depending on the matchups.
As the Cavaliers are set to face potential playoff teams such as the Clippers, Kings, and Suns, it will be interesting to see how Allen is used in clutch time if those opportunities are there.
Read More Cleveland Cavaliers Coverage
MORE: Cleveland Cavaliers Urged to Consider Stunning Trade
MORE: Cavaliers Loss to the Magic Isn't a Sign of Things to Come
MORE: NBA Analyst Includes Cleveland Cavaliers On Exclusive List
MORE: Cavs’ Disappointing Loss Shows Importance of This Star Player
MORE: Cavaliers Coach Drops Honest Admission on Eastern Conference Rival