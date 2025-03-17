NBA Analyst Includes Cleveland Cavaliers On Exclusive List
The Cleveland Cavaliers have been one of the NBA's top teams all throughout the regular season, and deserve all the respect they're getting.
Bill Reiter, NBA analyst for CBS Sports, recently created a tier list of NBA's title contenders. He included the Cavaliers in his top level, along with just two other teams: the Boston Celtics and Oklahoma City Thunder.
"The Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics and Oklahoma City Thunder are head and shoulders above everyone else," Reiter wrote.
"Each boasts a top-10 offense and defense, historically a strong indicator of a championship-level team. The Cavs (first and sixth), the Celtics (third and fifth) and the Thunder (fourth and first) have that balance associated with the Larry O'Brien Trophy."
This isn't breaking news. The Cavaliers, Thunder, and Celtics have all passed the eye test to be considered contenders, and as Reiter points out, the advanced stats back up this claim, too.
This trio of teams is playing at a different level than everyone else.
However, the analyst also notes that the Cavaliers and Thunder winning the Finals or going on a deep playoff run isn't guaranteed.
Postseason experience is something that computers can't factor in, and as good as each team is, they still lack some of it.
"These versions of the Thunder and Cavs have not been to a conference finals, let alone a Finals, and the road to a ring, as the Celtics can surely tell you, is usually paved with fits and starts, including conference finals and Finals letdowns. It's often a slow, methodical journey," continued Reiter.
The point is that the Cavaliers have been playing an elite level of basketball during the regular season and deserve respect as a true championship contender.
There's no denying that.
But will their lack of postseason experience hinder a Conference Finals or championship run?
