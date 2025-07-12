Cavs Insider

Former Cavaliers Legend Gives High Praise to Former Team

A former Cavaliers legend has high hopes for his old team, setting the expectation for the team heading into next season.

Jan 31, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Channing Frye (8) drives against Miami Heat guard Tyler Johnson (8) in the third quarter at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images
With Tyrese Haliburton and Jayson Tatum sidelined heading into next season due each player suffering a ruptured Achilles tendon, many view the Eastern Conference as wide open. However, according to former Cleveland Cavaliers legend Channing Frye, it might be Cleveland's conference to lose, even if there's a bit of competition to reach the NBA Finals.

“Tier 1 is Cleveland and New York,” Frye said, chuckling during the broadcast of the Cavaliers’ Summer League matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks. “That’s pretty much it.”

With how talented and deep the Cavaliers are, Frye has every reason to be high on what Cleveland could accomplish next season. In Kenny Atkinson's first season as head coach, the Cavaliers finished 64-18 and were arguably one of the NBA's more dominant teams on either end of the floor.

However, according to Frye, Cleveland isn't alone at the Eastern Conference's summit, noting that the New York Knicks could also be in the mix. To his credit, the Knicks reached the Eastern Conference Finals last season, falling to the Indiana Pacers in six games. However, against Cleveland, New York was 0-4 last season during the regular season, indicating there might be a gap between either team.

But while the Cavaliers and Knicks might be at the top, Frye does think there will be challengers right behind them.

I would go the young teams and Milwaukee," So, I would go Detroit, Atlanta,Orlando, Milwaukee, and I’m actually going to throw Toronto in there. I think they’re slept on.”

“Orlando and Atlanta are a different breed,” Frye said after. “Same with Detroit.”

So, while the Eastern Conference might be Cleveland's to lose next season, they will have some challengers. It's going to be a fun season for the Cavaliers, who are looking to avenge their surprising second-round exit in last year's Eastern Conference Playoffs.

