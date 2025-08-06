Former Cavaliers Star Linked to Lakers, Clippers
Earlier this offseason, former Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love saw himself as a moving piece in a three-team trade involving the Miami Heat, sending him over to the Utah Jazz alongside Kyle Anderson.
And since that move's been made, Love has been widely speculated as a buyout candidate from Utah–– being that he's heading into his age-37 season and on a rebuilding roster like the Jazz, the writing's sort of on the wall for what's to come with the five-time All-Star's time in Salt Lake City.
But now, as Love finds himself on the verge of a buyout from Utah, it seems like two teams in particular have caught his attention as a potential fit: the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers.
According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, the consensus around the NBA is that if Love is bought out by the Jazz, he wants to end up in Los Angeles.
"Word around the league surrounding Love is that he wants to end up in Los Angeles, sources said. There were some rumors that Love would want to go to New York, although there doesn't seem to be much interest brewing from the Knicks," Siegel wrote. "Both the Clippers and Lakers still have one open roster spot. But if the Lakers were to pursue Love and reunite him with LeBron, they would need to move off another contract since they are hard-capped at the first apron and just $1.1 million from this mark. When looking at the Clippers, they are basically in the same situation, as they are $1.2 million from their first apron hard cap."
There are a few underlying roster hurdles that either the Lakers or Clippers would need to overcome in order to make the signing happen, but it seems if Love had his choice of where to land for next season, either team from the City of Angels would be atop the list.
Love was a staple for the Cavaliers throughout his near decade-long tenure with the team from 2014 to 2023, where he played in 489 total games, earned two All-Star appearances, and was a key part of their 2016 NBA Finals run and victory. During his time in Cleveland, he averaged 15.7 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists on 42.9% shooting.
It remains to be seen where Love will officially end up for what's set to be his 18th season pro, but clearly, the Lakers and Clippers will remain key candidates to take note of.
