Former Cavaliers Star Eyeing Potential Buyout, Trade
It looks like former Cleveland Cavaliers big man Kevin Love could be on the move once again after being traded less than a month ago.
According to a new report from NBA insider Marc Stein, Love is seemingly looking for "potential pathways" to leave the Utah Jazz after his three-team trade from the Miami Heat earlier this offseason.
"As for the busy buyout market: Stay tuned," said Stein. "We've already seen Bradley Beal (Clippers), Lillard (Trail Blazers), Ayton (Lakers), Smart (Lakers) and Jordan Clarkson (Knicks) find new teams after securing buyouts and now five-time NBA All-Star Kevin Love is actively exploring potential pathways out of Utah after he was dealt by Miami to the Jazz as part of the three-team Norman Powell trade."
For Love, it seems like a buyout situation could be in play, or maybe even another trade from Utah if the right move comes to form. However, in terms of his fit with the Jazz, it seems like there's not a ton of future to be had there.
Love recently spent the past two and a half seasons stationed in Miami after being bought out by the Cavaliers in 2023, where he would ultimately play 99 career games with the Heat. During his most recent season, he appeared in 23 contests, starting in nine of them, logging 5.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in just over 10 minutes a game.
Love was also an icon for the Cavaliers throughout his near decade-long tenure with the team from 2014 to 2023, where he played in 489 total games, earned two All-Star appearances, and was a key part of their 2016 NBA Finals run and victory.
It was previously reported that Love may prefer a "glamour market" for his next team, wherever that may be–– with fits like Los Angeles and New York being in play as a landing spot for next season, if he does end up being bought out or traded from the Jazz; effectively lining up a few interesting teams who could be in play as his next NBA home.
With that in mind, don't expect the Cavaliers to be a frontrunner in the race to land Love in a potential reunion, but he may very well be on the move in the weeks ahead of next season's tip-off.
Read More Cleveland Cavaliers Coverage:
MORE: Cavaliers Get Honest Grade for Offseason Moves
MORE: Cavaliers Should Consider A Reunion With Versatile Veteran Guard
MORE: Cleveland Cavaliers Guard Named One Of NBA's Hidden Gems
MORE: Kings Adding Cavaliers Assistant to Coaching Staff
MORE: Former Cavaliers Forward Breaks Silence After Release From Jail