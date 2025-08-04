Cavs Insider

Former Cavaliers Star Eyeing Potential Buyout, Trade

Keep an eye on this former Cleveland Cavaliers star down the line this offseason.

Jared Koch

Mar 8, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) and Miami Heat forward Kevin Love (42) on the court during the second quarter at Miami-Dade Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Mar 8, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) and Miami Heat forward Kevin Love (42) on the court during the second quarter at Miami-Dade Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
It looks like former Cleveland Cavaliers big man Kevin Love could be on the move once again after being traded less than a month ago.

According to a new report from NBA insider Marc Stein, Love is seemingly looking for "potential pathways" to leave the Utah Jazz after his three-team trade from the Miami Heat earlier this offseason.

"As for the busy buyout market: Stay tuned," said Stein. "We've already seen Bradley Beal (Clippers), Lillard (Trail Blazers), Ayton (Lakers), Smart (Lakers) and Jordan Clarkson (Knicks) find new teams after securing buyouts and now five-time NBA All-Star Kevin Love is actively exploring potential pathways out of Utah after he was dealt by Miami to the Jazz as part of the three-team Norman Powell trade."

Dec 7, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Kevin Love (42) warms-up before a game against the Phoenix Suns at Kase
Dec 7, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Kevin Love (42) warms-up before a game against the Phoenix Suns at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

For Love, it seems like a buyout situation could be in play, or maybe even another trade from Utah if the right move comes to form. However, in terms of his fit with the Jazz, it seems like there's not a ton of future to be had there.

Love recently spent the past two and a half seasons stationed in Miami after being bought out by the Cavaliers in 2023, where he would ultimately play 99 career games with the Heat. During his most recent season, he appeared in 23 contests, starting in nine of them, logging 5.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in just over 10 minutes a game.

Love was also an icon for the Cavaliers throughout his near decade-long tenure with the team from 2014 to 2023, where he played in 489 total games, earned two All-Star appearances, and was a key part of their 2016 NBA Finals run and victory.

It was previously reported that Love may prefer a "glamour market" for his next team, wherever that may be–– with fits like Los Angeles and New York being in play as a landing spot for next season, if he does end up being bought out or traded from the Jazz; effectively lining up a few interesting teams who could be in play as his next NBA home.

Miami Heat forward Kevin Love (42) looks on during warm-ups before the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Kaseya Center
Jan 29, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Kevin Love (42) looks on during warm-ups before the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

With that in mind, don't expect the Cavaliers to be a frontrunner in the race to land Love in a potential reunion, but he may very well be on the move in the weeks ahead of next season's tip-off.

Jared Koch
JARED KOCH

Jared Koch is a sportswriter and editor covering the NFL and NBA for the On SI network since 2023. Jared currently lives in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

