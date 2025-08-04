Cavaliers Reportedly Considering Intriguing Decision With Lonzo Ball
The Cleveland Cavaliers made one of the most under-the-radar moves of the NBA offseason, trading for Lonzo Ball from the Chicago Bulls.
Ball’s addition will drastically help with Cleveland’s playmaking and defense off the bench.
However, the Cavaliers are reportedly considering an intriguing decision to make sure he stays fresh for when Cleveland needs him the most: the playoffs.
Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com recently said during an episode of the Wine and Gold Talk that the organization is discussing the idea of not having Ball playing in back-to-backs this season.
“I know that the Cavs are having conversations as an organization about no back-to-backs for Lonzo Ball,” Fedor said. “If it’s three games in four nights, be cognizant of that when it comes to Lonzo. If it’s five in seven, be cognizant of that when it comes to Lonzo.”
The decision to be cognizant of Ball’s minutes during the regular season is a wise decision by Cleveland’s front office.
When Ball is on the court, he’s a difference maker with his athleticism and basketball IQ. However, the guard has a lengthy injury history that has affected his availability throughout his entire career.
Over the last three seasons, Ball has only played 35 games because of a knee injury.
The Cavaliers are understandably more concerned with the playoffs than the first 82 games. If Ball only played in 70 percent of the regular season to stay healthy for the spring, that’s definitely a fair trade-off.
However, this does leave one question that still must be answered: Who will be the backup point guard on nights that Ball isn’t available?
