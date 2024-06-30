Former Cleveland Cavaliers Coach J.B. Bickerstaff Becomes Rivals Head Coach
The Cleveland Cavaliers made the decision shortly after their season ended to part ways with head coach J.B. Bickerstaff. It was a decision that wasn't a surprise, after fans and analysts could tell that the team was not supportive of him any more.
Rumors surrounded the situation that star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell wanted a new head coach. While that has never been confirmed, the Cavaliers did not waste any time moving on from Bickerstaff.
Now, the former Cleveland head coach has latched on with a new team. He is staying in the Central Division and will face off against the Cavaliers multiple times each year.
According to a report from ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Detroit Pistons have agreed to a five-year contract with Bickerstaff to make him their new head coach.
Bickerstaff may have left the franchise on bad terms, but he has helped revitalize the franchise in Cleveland. They are excited for a fresh look with Kenny Atkinson taking over, but Bickerstaff was a pivotal part in getting the team back to the place they're in.
Throughout his NBA head coaching career, Bickerstaff has compiled a 255-290 record. He led the Cavaliers to the playoffs in each of the last two years.
Now with the Pistons, Bickerstaff will face a new challenge. He will attempt to take Detroit back to playoff contention.
In recent years, the Pistons have consistently been among the worst teams in the NBA. He is taking on a major challenge, but it's a challenge that could finally prove just how good of a coach he truly is and could shut down all of the criticism he has received.
All of that being said, watching division games between Cleveland and Detroit this season just got more interesting.