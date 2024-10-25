Former Cavaliers, Current Pistons Coach Reacts To Upcoming Game
The Cleveland Cavaliers decided not to make sweeping roster changes after another disappointing end to their playoff run last spring.
Instead, they brought in a new voice for this core and replaced J.B. Bickerstaff with Kenny Atkinson as head coach shortly after the season ended. Bickerstaff quickly found a new job not too far from Cleveland as he took over as the Detroit Pistons' new head coach.
As the Cavs prepare for their home opener on Friday night against the Pistons, they will also welcome a familiar face into the building. No one can ignore Bickerstaff's history with the Cavs and vice versa, but the now-head coach of Detroit wants to keep it strictly business on Friday night.
This is what Bickerstaff had to say about returning to Cleveland on Friday:
“We're going to play a game, that's all that matters," said Bickerstaff to Pistons reporters. "I got a ton of respect for those guys. I care deeply about them, but tomorrow night, none of that matters.”
Bickerstaff spent five seasons with the Cavaliers and finished with a record of 170-159. While he wasn't able to accomplish this, Bickerstaff did play a key role in helping Cleveland go from a rebuilding roster to a playoff team, and that's something fans can't forget.
Now, the 45-year-old head coach looks to do the same thing with a young Pistons team in a similar situation as the Cavs when Bickerstaff took over in the middle of the 2019-20 season.
There shouldn't be any bad blood between Bickerstaff and the Cavaliers, but each side will likely have an extra chip on their shoulder and want to win their first official matchup since the split.