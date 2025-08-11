Former Cavaliers Guard Javonte Green Signs With Rival, Per Report
The Cleveland Cavaliers are still sifting through their options for how they plan to fill their remaining roster spot. One player who spent time with the Wine and Gold last season, and would’ve been a good option to round out the team, is no longer a choice.
ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on Monday morning that Javonte Green is finalizing a one-year deal with the Detroit Pistons, an in-division rival of the Cavaliers.
Green joined the Cavaliers last February after spending the first half of the season with the New Orleans Pelicans. The wing was a starter with the Pelicans, but opted for a much lesser role with the Cavaliers to be a part of a team with championship intentions.
However, as we all know, the Cavaliers didn’t even reach the Conference Finals and lost to the Indiana Pacers in five games, lopsided during the second round of the playoffs.
Green appeared in 18 games with Cleveland, starting one of them, averaging 3.3 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 0.6 assists while shooting 36 percent from the floor and 24 percent from behind the arc.
While the traditional numbers may not look great, Green has built a reputation as one of the better defensive wings in the NBA, which is what his role was with the Cavs.
Green likely wouldn’t have had a spot in the rotation if returned to Cleveland, but he still would’ve been a solid depth piece for the Cavaliers.
With Cleveland trading away Isaac Okoro over the offseason, the injury history of Dean Wade, and the Cavaliers' undersized backcourt, the team could have greatly benefited from bringing Green back for one more season.
Now, they’ll have to see Green on the Pistons four times a year, where he should thrive. Detroit’s head coach is still J.B. Bickerstaff, who, of course, coached the Cavaliers for five seasons before parting ways after the 2024 playoff loss.
Even though Bickerstaff ultimately didn’t work out with the Cavaliers, there’s no denying that he has his strengths as a coach, notably his defensive schemes and game plans. This strategy could make Green not just a good fit with the Pistons but a weapon for Bickerstaff to deploy in scenarios.
If not re-signing ends up being a mistake for the Cavaliers, they’ll be reminded of it multiple times throughout the season.
Read More Cleveland Cavaliers Coverage:
MORE: Cavaliers See Themselves as Title Contenders
MORE: Cavaliers' Star Duo Cement Spot Among East's Best
MORE: Former Cavaliers Forward Traded to Utah Jazz
MORE: ESPN Ranks Cavaliers Among NBA's True Title Threats
MORE: Cavaliers Reportedly Considering Intriguing Decision With Lonzo Ball