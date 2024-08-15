Former Cleveland Cavaliers Guard Retires From NBA
A former member of the Cleveland Cavaliers announced their retirement from basketball on Wednesday. Joe Harris’ NBA career has come to an end after a 10-year run, with Shams Charania announcing the news on X (formally Twitter).
Fans may remember Harris most for his time with the Brooklyn Nets, but he started his career with the Wine and Gold.
Harris was originally drafted by the Cavaliers in the second round of the 2014 Draft and spent the first two seasons of his career in Cleveland. However, as a 23-year-old rookie, Harris never got a true opportunity with the Cavs, which was in win-now mode and contending for championships with LeBron James at the helm.
Cleveland then traded Harris to the Brooklyn Nets in January of 2016 in exchange for the Portland Trail Blazers' protected 2020 second-round pick.
At the end of his time in Cleveland, Harris played in 56 games over two years, averaging just 2.6 points while shooting 44 percent from behind the arc in 10.6 minutes a game.
During this time in Brooklyn, Harris became one of the best three-point shooters in the league. He averaged 11.6 points while shooting 48 percent from the floor and 43 percent from behind the arc during his seven-year tenure with the Nets.
Harris played his final NBA season with the Detroit Pistons and only appeared in 16 games.
One of Harris’ most memorable career moments was winning the 2019 Three-Point Contest during All-Star Weekend. The field included some of the best shooters of all time, even to this in the game, such as Steph Curry, Danny Green, Damian Lillard, and Dirk Nowitzki.
Harris will always have the reputation as being one to the top three-point shooters of the late 2020s.