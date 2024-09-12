Former New York Knicks Player Reveals Bad News For Cleveland Cavaliers
The Cleveland Cavaliers are probably not NBA championship contenders heading into the 2024-25 NBA season, but where do they actually stand?
Are they one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference? Can they at least give the Boston Celtics a tough time?
A former New York Knicks guard doesn't think so.
Austin Rivers recently discussed where he feels the Cavaliers rank, and he feels they are nothing more than a middle-of-the-pack team at the moment.
“I do seem them still in the middle,” Rivers said (h/t Cavaliers Nation). “I would have them higher if not for the fact that those other teams drastically got better. Boston was already the top of the — top of the league. They’re all back, so they stay one, right? Philly, as we know, got a lot better."
Cleveland hasn't done much of anything to improve this offseason, only adding Jaylon Tyson through the NBA Draft and bringing in international wing Luke Travers (who the Cavs drafted back in 2022).
As a result, it's easy to see why Rivers feels the way he does.
The Cavaliers finished fourth in the East this past season, but heading into next year, a legitimate argument can be made that five or six clubs in the conference are better.
We know the Celtics are the best team in the East, but then you have the Knicks, 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks, Indiana Pacers and even the Orlando Magic who could potentially finished ahead of Cleveland in the standings.
Remember: only one game separated the Cavs and the fifth-seeded Magic in 2024, and the Cavaliers needed seven games to beat them in the first round of the playoffs.
Rivers spent 11 years in the NBA, playing for seven different squads. He averaged 8.5 points per game throughout his career.