Fourth Quarter Surge Pushes Cavaliers To 11th Win In A Row
The Cleveland Cavaliers found themselves in an unfamiliar situation heading into the fourth quarter on Saturday night against the Brooklyn Nets.
After being held to just 13 points in the third quarter, Cleveland trailed 82-70 heading into the final period.
But as they have done all season long, the Cavaliers found a way to win, outscoring the Nets 35-18 in the game's final 12 minutes to come away with a resilient 105-100 victory. This marks the Wine and Gold's 11th straight win to begin the season, as they still remain the only undefeated team in the NBA.
Cleveland shot a remarkable 14-for-18 (77.8%) from the field in the fourth quarter, with all of the team's made field goals coming from inside the three-point line. The Cavaliers also went a perfect 7-for-7 from the free throw line in the period.
Evan Mobley played a major role in the Wine and Gold's fourth quarter comeback. He shot a perfect 3-for-3 in the period, tallying six points, three rebounds, three steals, and a block. The 23-year-old had a monster night overall, scoring 23 points on 10-of-11 (90.9%) shooting from the field, grabbing a season-high 16 rebounds, and tying his season-high with four steals.
One night after scoring a season-high 20 points, Ty Jerome once again proved to be a spark plug for the Wine and Gold as well. He played all but 15 seconds of the fourth quarter, recording four points, five assists, a steal, and a rebound.
Darius Garland and Caris LeVert each led the way with eight points in the final quarter, shooting a combined 7-for-9 (77.8%) from the field.
Cleveland will seek a 12-0 start to the season when the team faces the Chicago Bulls on the road on Monday, November 11 at 8 p.m.