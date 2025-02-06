Garland's Game-Winning Buzzer Beater Propels Cavaliers Over Pistons
Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland has been one of the premier clutch players in the NBA this season.
Entering Wednesday night's contest against the Detroit Pistons, the 2025 All-Star selection ranked 13th in the NBA in clutch points, which are points scored in the final five minutes of the fourth quarter or overtime when the game's score is within five points.
And on Wednesday night, Garland delivered the most clutch moment of his NBA career.
With five seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, the score tied at 115, and no timeouts for the Cavaliers with a full-court inbound, the 25-year-old raced up the floor and drilled a 31-foot three-pointer at the buzzer to secure a 118-115 win. Below is a video clip of the game-winner.
Garland's final bucket capped off a 25-point performance, in which he shot 4-for-7 (57.1%) from three-point range. He also added five assists, three rebounds, and a block.
According to Basketball Reference, the star floor general's game-winning buzzer beater was Cleveland's first since Max Strus' 59-foot heave at the buzzer against the Dallas Mavericks back on Feb. 27, 2024.
Garland's impressive shot concluded a thrilling final minute of action in Detroit.
After the Wine and Gold led 110-102 with 1:35 remaining, Jarrett Allen was eventually ejected after committing a flagrant two foul with 56 seconds left. Garland made a pair of free throws following a pair of Pistons technical fouls, and Detroit's Ausar Thompson drained both free throws from Allen's flagrant foul to make it a 112-104 contest.
An ensuing 5-0 Pistons run made it a three-point game with 16 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
After Garland split a pair of free throws from an intentional foul, Pistons guard Cade Cunningham was fouled on a three-point attempt and made all three free throws. Garland then made two more free throws after another intentional foul, and Cunningham made another three after being fouled on another attempt from beyond the arc.
All of this ultimately set up Garland's remarkable game-winning triple.
Up next, the Cavaliers will face the Washington Wizards on the road on Friday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m.