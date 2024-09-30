How Cavaliers Coach Plans To Elevate Donovan Mitchell's Game
Donovan Mitchell is already the best player on the Cleveland Cavaliers. There's also an argument that can be made that he's the top shooting guard in the NBA, too.
However, new head coach Kenny Atkinson believes that there's another level of Mitchell's game that he can help unlock.
Atkinson believes that starts with his leadership. "It's the leadership piece first. What does that look like? Great player and he's already a great leader, but us, we've had those conversations about being a great leader from an on-court perspective."
In terms of the X's and O's, Cleveland's new head coach has a clear plan to help Mitchell become an even better offensive player.
"I told him, 'I don't think you understand how great of a shooter you are.' Part of that is, okay you're a great shooter, part of it is on me and the staff to get him easier shots. Can we get him more catch-and-shoot shots and then put him in the right positions to be more efficient? He's super efficient already, but how do we tweak this system where he's running off the ball more? Can we get you more quality threes? Can we get you the simple ones? Make your life easier," said Atkinson
It might seem counterintuitive that they're going to take the ball out of Mitchell's hands to make him a better player. However, Atkinson makes it clear in his comment that it's all about finding Mitchell more open shots in the offense.
These type of catch and shoot plays were not where to be found for him last season.
Mitchell only averaged 2.1 catch-and-shoot shots last season and connected on just 14.3 percent of them. The offense consistently ran through the guard and relied on him to hit either pull-up jumpers or drive to the lane.
Atkinson clearly feels consident that he can find Mitchell those open shots in the offense as he said, "I feel the responsibility for that. Make his life easier."