Craig Porter Jr. Reflects On Rookie Season With Cleveland Cavaliers
The Cleveland Cavaliers struck gold during the 2023 NBA Draft night, but it wasn’t because of what happened during the 60 picks in the draft. The team signed undrafted free agent Craig Porter Jr. to a two-way deal quickly after the night wrapped up, and he went on to play a crucial role for the Wine and Gold during the season.
Porter Jr. reflected on his rookie year as he got ready to participate in his second NBA summer league.
“I think it was a pretty good rookie year,” said Porter. “It was a pretty unexpected one, too, because with a lot of the injuries we had and everything, I had to step up and perform in a role I didn’t expect. But it was pretty fun, though.”
Porter also attributed a lot of success to the extra time he spent at the collegiate level. So many players come right out of college to the NBA nowadays, but the additional seasons can also help players sharpen their game as it did with Porter.
“I typically credit that a lot to the five years in college. I kind of played every role you can play. I went from being a bench person to the lead person on the team just happened to do almost anything. So, it really just gave me a feel for everything you would need to do to be on a good team and coming into the NBA, I figured I’d be a role player. It was just something I was kind of used to and knew it’d be part of my future.”
Being 24 years old and having a full NBA season under his belt, the Cavs guard has a lot to share with his summer league teammates. This is the advice he intends to share after his rookie season.
“Just stay ready,” he said. “I mean, you never know when your time is gonna come and just make sure you’re prepared for it when it does because it can actually change your life.”
Each player on the summer league roster should listen to Porter’s guidance. Being ready when his number was called is exactly what earned him a four-year, $8 million extension with the Cavs midway through the year.
Now, the guard has earned what he worked for which is a role on an NBA team.