Cleveland Cavaliers' Forward Continues Impressive Run In Summer League
With the 2025 NBA Summer League in full-swing, Cleveland Cavaliers' fans now get the opportunity to see some of the organization's young talent take the court in Las Vegas.
While most of the attention has been on the Cavs' 2024 first-round pick Jaylon Tyson and 2025 second-round pick Tyrese Proctor, fans are starting to take note of G League standout Nae'qwan Tomlin.
Through the Cavs first four summer league games, Tomlin has averaged 30.3 points, 8.5 rebounds and two steals per game in roughly 27 minutes per game. The former Memphis forward has displayed his ability to be an fantastic scorer down low, while also showing off glimpses of being a threat beyond the arc. Tomlin is shooting 41 percent from three on an average of 5.5 attempts during the four games this summer.
After being an un-drafted free agent ast year, Tomlin signed a Exhibit 10 deal with Cleveland prior to the 2024-25 season. However, it wouldn't take long for the former college standout to catch the attention of the front office, as he would go on to average 17.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game with the Cavaliers' G League team, the Cleveland Charge. Tomlin ultimately would go on to sign a two year, two-way deal with Cleveland back in March.
Looking at how he could fit in the rotation with the Cavaliers next season, Tomlin could be an additional depth piece to Cleveland bench. With Cavs' President Koby Altman deciding to sign Larry Nance Jr. this offseason, the current rotation will be tough to carve out a true role for the 24-year-old forward. But luckily for Tomlin, forward Dean Wade is on his final year of his contract, which could eventually free up a spot for the summer league-standout in the near future.
While Cleveland's rotation seems filled at the forward position next season, Tomlin also provides insurance if an injury occurs for the Cavaliers. His ability to score from all three levels gives the team a forward that can create space on the floor while also being effective in the paint.
Read More Cleveland Cavaliers Coverage
MORE: Cavaliers’ Jaylon Tyson Reflects on Rookie Year, Eyes Breakout Season
MORE: Cleveland Cavaliers Miss Out on All-Star Guard Free Agent
MORE: LeBron James, Cavaliers Buzz Takes Hit After Latest Lakers News
MORE: Cavaliers Guard Gets Honest About Re-Signing With Team