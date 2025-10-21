How Donovan Mitchell's mindset shifted after last season's playoff exit
Last season's earlier than expected exit from the postseason was not only hard on the Cleveland Cavaliers' fan base, but it hit the team hard as well.
The 2024-2025 Cavaliers were expected to make a deep playoff run after finishing with the best record in the Eastern Conference at 64-18. It all starter simple as they swept the Miami Heat in the first round with three of those games being double-digits.
Their next opponents, the Indiana Pacers, would end up being more of a juggernaut than Cleveland was hoping. Indiana gave them fits throughout the series with comebacks and last second wins that made it tough for the Cavaliers to stay in it. The Pacers would go on to win the series in five games.
While appearing on ESPN's NBA Today, writer Marc Spears told the crew that he spoke with Cavaliers star guard Donovan Mitchell, who took the loss harder than anyone on the squad.
"He was crushed after that loss at the end of last season. He told me it took like a month to get over it. He went on the road with (Coco)...and then just got back in the lab. He text the core four, the rest of his teammates: one more rep, step, lift, to push and work hard and the Cavs actually came a couple weeks earlier than expected to training camp."
Mitchell had arguably one of the best seasons of his eight-year NBA career as he finished fifth in the MVP voting, the highest he has ever finished. He made his sixth consecutive All-Star appearance and was selected as a first-team All-NBA selection. Mitchell averaged 24 points, five assists, 4.5 rebounds, and shot 44.3% from the field.
The Cavaliers' good news is that the central nucleus from last year's team, including Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and De'Andre Hunter, is back. Mitchell wanted to make sure these guys were getting the work together early so they could avoid another season of falling short of expectations.
Those expectations have been higher than ever since LeBron James's return to Cleveland. This 2025-2026 roster is arguably more complete than the ones that James played in his first and second stints.
Cleveland will look for Mitchell to be the focal point in the offense and the leader of the Cavaliers. He shows the fan base that he is ready to take this team to the next level.