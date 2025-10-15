Cleveland Cavaliers predicted to do something they haven't done in 15 years
Last season was truly a memorable one for the Cleveland Cavaliers as the team continued its upward trajectory with the best season they have had since the 2017-2018 season, when it won the NBA title with LeBron James and Kyrie Irving.
The Cavaliers put up 64 win the regular season, which was the most by the franchise since the 2008-2009 season. They also made the Eastern Conference semi-finals for the second straight season, but it was the same result with being eliminated from the round, this time by the Indiana Pacers 4-1.
This offseason was about ensuring the core players remain in place while adding one or two pieces that can help them get over the hump and into the NBA Finals. They traded for point guard Lonzo Ball from the Chicago Bulls to give them a solid point guard. Cleveland also made sure to get some more bodies in the paint by signing Larry Nance Jr. in the summer.
All signs are pointing towards another successful season for the Cavaliers, with NBA Finals aspirations more real than it has been since the James era. The Athletic's John Hollinger shared his predictions for the NBA season, predicting that Cleveland will finish in first in the Eastern Conference at 59-23.
"Questions about Cleveland will linger because of what happened in the past three postseasons, but I’m going to bet on the roster. On paper, Cleveland is far and away the best team in the conference, and there isn’t a Boston or Indiana around to knock it off its perch. For the first time, the Cavs should make the finals without LeBron James on their roster."
If the Cavaliers are able to finish first in the East a second straight season, that would be the first time they have done it since the 2008-2009 and 2009-2010 seasons when they last did it.
For the Cavaliers, it's as simple as ensuring all their top talent is healthy and ready to go for the season, and that they step up during the postseason. Hollinger had warned about Donovan Mitchell and De’Andre Hunter's knees as being a concern, as well as other players who are always hurt, including Dean Wade, Ball, and Nance.
The good news is this team is filled with talent with Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen, and Hunter as the stars on the team. This is a group that has all the capabilties to have another strong season. It's all about what they do in the postseason.
Cleveland is hoping to make a little bit of magic in 2025 and 2026 and finally live up to the title expectations everyone is looking for them to do.