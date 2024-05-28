How Much Influence Will Dan Gilbert Have Over Cavaliers Offseason Plans?
Throughout his nearly 20 years of ownership over the Cleveland Cavaliers, Dan Gilbert has developed quite the reputation for getting heavily involved in making basketball decisions.
That philosophy got Gilbert in trouble during LeBron James' first stint with the team. which ended with James going to South Beach in 2010 and Gilbert writing that infamous comic sans letter. In the same vein though, Gilbert's "hands-on" approach is the same mentality that brought James back to Cleveland four years later and ultimately shaped the roster that won a championship in 2016.
Lately though, Gilbert has had to take a back seat. After suffering a stroke in May of 2019, the billionaire hasn't been quite as present in overseeing key decisions, operating more in the shadows. As reports indicated throughout the 2023-24 campaign though, that's changed in recent months.
Gilbert appears back to his old ways. He's been more present at Cavaliers games and more front facing than he's been in years. So as the Cavaliers embark on a pivotal offseason – that will start with identifying a new head coach for the franchise – he's expected to have heavy influence in many of the team's looming decisions.
Even president of basketball operations Koby Altman admitted as much in his end-of-season press conference. And while some think Gilbert's involvement is a bad thing, Altman believes the owner brings a positive influence.
"Dan will for sure play a role at the end when I sort of present him with our finalists," said Altman. "Dan gives incredible insight. I love when he's involved because it's just helpful. It gives you support, but also, he thinks outside the box, he pushes you. And so I'd say, at the end, he certainly would have a big influence on what we do. Obviously our front office will run the search."
Cleveland has already been linked to several coaching candidates as replacements for the recently fired J.B. Bickerstaff, reporting Altman disputed. In his own words, he and his staff are apparently set to put their heads together to build that list this week following the holiday weekend.
Altman also presented the process as one he and his staff will oversee, but Gilbert's input will be part of it.
"There's a lot of hours, days, weeks that pour into this decision," Altman said. "There's hours spent with the candidates, there's phone calls, there's backgrounds ... I know people already have lists that we have, but it's not true. We're going to go over characteristics, what are the specific questions that we have, and then start to compile a list and then, go from there."
For better or for worse, Gilbert's fingerprints will be all over whatever offseason plans the Cavaliers are planning to execute in the coming weeks. That goes beyond simply choosing the team's next head coach too, and trickles down into the potentially franchise altering personnel moves that could follow. The first of those revolves around the future of star guard Donovan Mitchell.
If Mitchell commits to the franchise and signs a four-year, $200 million max extension, others could be on the move. If Mitchell doesn't commit, he could be the one on the move. Gilbert, however, isn't going anywhere and he's never been afraid to be bold.
As long as he's involved nothing that could play out in the coming months for Cleveland should come as a surprise.