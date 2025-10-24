How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets today: Time, TV channel
The Cleveland Cavaliers are on the road once again as they head into Brooklyn and the Barclays Center looking for a win. This is the first of three games between them.
The Brooklyn Nets (0-1) are coming off a rough loss to the Charlotte Hornets, where the team lost 136-117.
Nicolas Claxton, who led the team in scoring, will have the challenge of the game going up against a dominant frontcourt in Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. Rookie Egor Demin, who was the eighth overall pick in this year's draft scored 14 points in his debut shooting 4-6 from the three point line. Brooklyn has the chance to steal a win against a talented Cleveland team that is struggling with some injuries.
Cleveland (0-1) is coming off of a loss to the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday. Free throws were the Cavs biggest problem on the night, giving up a total of 36 free throws. All of the team was fouling a lot, especially Jaylon Tyson and Sam Merrill.
Donovan Mitchell showed out, scoring 31 points in the loss. Jarrett Allen was not used much in the game offensively either, only taking four shots. New York also out-rebounded Cleveland 28-32. These are some very big mistakes that they will need to improve upon against a weak Brooklyn Nets team.
What channel is the Cavaliers vs Nets game on tonight?
TV Channel: FanDuel Spots Network - Ohio
Start Time: 7:30 p.m.
Cavaliers vs Nets Injury Report
Cavaliers: Darius Garland (Toe) is out. Max Strus (Foot) is out. De’Andre Hunter (Knee) is questionable.
Nets: Drake Powell (Ankle) is out. Danny Wolf (Ankle) is out. Haywood Highsmith (Knee) is out.
Probable Starting Lineups
Cleveland Cavaliers
- Donovan Mitchell
- Sam Merrill
- Jaylon Tyson
- Evan Mobley
- Jarrett Allen
Brooklyn Nets
- Ben Saraf
- Cam Thomas
- Terrance Mann
- Michael Porter Jr.
- Nicolas Claxton
Cavaliers vs. Nets predictions, picks, odds
Cavaliers 119, Nets 107: Cleveland will want to fix the mistakes they made in the first game. The Brooklyn Nets are a very different team than the Knicks.
Brooklyn does not have the front court to stop Jarrett Allen or Evan Mobley and if Cleveland can take advantage of that, then a win is sure to follow. Cam Thomas and Michael Porter Jr. are also two players who take a ton of shots. Just let them take those shots and be there for a rebound and it will make the game infinitely better for Cleveland.
ODDS: Cavaliers by 11.5 points
O/U: 230.5 Points
Cavaliers 2025-2026 Schedule
Sunday, Oct. 26 vs. Milwaukee
Monday, Oct. 27 @ Detroit
Wednesday Oct. 29 @ Boston