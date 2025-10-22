How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks today: Time, TV channel
The Cleveland Cavaliers will be on the road tonight as they head to Madison Square Garden to take on the New York Knicks in their first game of the 2025-2026 NBA Season. This is the first of three matchups between the two teams.
The New York Knicks will be looking to start the season off with a bang after their loss to the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals last season. New York has improved their roster this offseason adding Jordan Clarkson and Guershon Yabusele to the bench depth this season. A team that is desperate for their first NBA Finals appearance since 1999.
For the Cavaliers, the beginning of the season might be a tad rough for the reigning Eastern Conference Champions. Darius Garland had a surgery in the offseason keeping him out for the start of the season and the first month at least. Cleveland will be looking to their new point guard in Lonzo Ball for some of the production that Garland was bringing before his injury. Garland recently has been participating in the team’s practices, but is still ways out from a return.
Here is how to watch tonight's Cavs and Knicks game, including time, schedule, and streaming information:
What channel is Cavaliers vs. Knicks game on tonight?
TV Channel: ESPN
Start Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Injury Report
Cavaliers: Darius Garland (Toe) is out. Max Strus (Foot) is out. De’Andre Hunter (Knee) is questionable.
Knicks: Mitchell Robinson (Ankle) is out. Josh Hart (Back) is out. Karl-Anthony Towns (Quad) is questionable. O.G. Anunoby (Ankle) is probable.
Projected Starting Lineups
Cleveland Cavaliers
- Donovan Mitchell
- Sam Merril
- Jaylon Tyson
- Evan Mobley
- Jarrett Allen
New York Knicks
- Jalen Brunson
- Mikal Bridges
- O.G. Anunoby
- Guerschon Yabusele
- Karl-Anthony Towns
Cavaliers vs. Knicks predictions, picks, odds
Cavaliers 113, Knicks 110: The Cavaliers carried the NBA's best offense last season and will be looking to continue that trend this season. The Knicks were also a top five NBA offense.
These two teams have become fierce rivals since Donovan Mitchell was traded to Cleveland. This game will have high viewership as the two contenders to come out of the Eastern Conference this season. Whichever team comes out on top, will likely be viewed as the favorite to start the year.
ODDS: Cavaliers by 1.5 points
O/U: 226.5 points
Cavaliers 2025-2026 Upcoming Schedule
- Friday, Oct. 24 at Brooklyn
- Sunday, Oct. 26 vs. Milwaukee
- Monday, Oct. 27 at Detroit