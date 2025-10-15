Kenny Atkinson reveals what he "loved" from Lonzo Ball in Cavs preseason finale win
The Cavaliers notched their first preseason win 118-100 over the Detroit Pistons Tuesday night at Rocket Arena. Head coach Kenny Atkinson stepped to the postgame press conference podium drenched in water.
“Why do you guys think I’m soaked?” he asked the media with a chuckle. “They’re mocking me, my players.”
It’s the first preseason win Atkinson has garnered as head coach as he enters his second season with the Wine and Gold, and Cavs' first preseason win over another NBA team since October 12, 2022.
Despite the score, Atkinson was quick to point out the shortcomings of the offense.
“It’s not like we’re clicking on all cylinders. We were a little bit clunky” he said. “I don’t think it was iso heavy, just the speed of our decisions—can be better.”
Atkinson did go out of his way to praise newest Cavalier guard Lonzo Ball, on catching his rhythm, particularly his passing.
“He’s probably one of the few guys in the league who can make those passes that he made tonight—just an extra level of feel for the game” Atkinson said. “And I love that he’s a risktaker. He’s not afraid. To be a great passer you kind of have to have that mentality.”
Ball had a team high nine assists and finished the night with nine points, four rebounds and three blocks in 20 minutes of playing time.
"I think this offense will help him," Atkinson said of Ball. "There’s freedom in this offense but he also knows our principles. Cutting principles, driving principles, he's starting to feel that. And then he recognizes the switch—I think he got Larry on that post-up lob—and that’s to me a product of being 6’6” he can see over the defense and make those next level passes."
Cavs forward De’Andre Hunter did not return to play in the second half due to a right knee contusion. Atkinson said they wanted to play it safe after Hunter bumped knees with another player.
Postgame, Hunter told media that he would be ready for the season opener on October 22 at Madison Square Garden. Tip off set for 7 p.m. against the New York Knicks.