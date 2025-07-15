Ideal Backup Center Target For the Cavaliers Just Became Available
At this stage in the offseason, it feels like the Cleveland Cavaliers are a finished product. The majority of the free agent signings are completed within the first 72 hours of the eligible period. Cleveland, in particular, was quiet during the first few days of free agency and has remained relatively inactive since.
But the Cavs can't be done. Including second-round pick Tyrese Proctor out of Duke, they have 13 players on the roster for next season, one short of the mandatory 14. They also have an extra two-way contract slot that they've yet to fill, although they're not required to have three. It would behoove the Cavs to add another two-way player, though, giving them an additional option who can play up to 50 regular-season games for them without taking away from their salary cap, as insurance for injuries or load management.
As for their 14th roster spot that they need to fill before season tip-off, there are several needs that the Cavs could fill there. They could end up signing one of the veterans they've been linked with, like Chris Paul, Al Horford, or Kevin Love. There are a few other less splashy options that they could sign to minimum deals on the open market, too. Or, they could fill it with a perfect backup center option who just became available.
The Washington Wizards recently waived journeyman big Richaun Holmes. Once he clears waivers, any team will be able to offer him a contract as an unrestricted free agent, including the Cavaliers.
Holmes is a 6'10, rim-running center. He's not an elite shot-blocker and doesn't have a very advanced offensive game, but he's a solid positional defender, knows how to use his frame to take up space and set hard screens, and has been a high-level finisher throughout his career.
Appearing next to playmakers like Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell could very well unlock a new grade of production from him that the league hasn't seen yet. He's spent the last two seasons buried in the rotation for a Wizards team that was actively trying to lose games, and he still managed to average 6.0 points and 5.1 rebounds on 60 percent shooting in just 15 minutes a night. He could thrive playing competitive NBA basketball for the first time in his career.