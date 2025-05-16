If Cavaliers Are Going To Get Tougher, Roster Changes Are Inevitable
Donovan Mitchell struggled to process how a historic Cleveland Cavaliers season was suddenly over.
In an instant, the Cavs went from the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, poised for a potential run at the Larry O'Brien Trophy to summer vacation, gentleman's swept by the Indiana Pacers.
Nobody expected it. Especially not Mitchell. In the aftermath of such a disappointing end, Mitchell has continued to prove he's the perfect star player for this franchise.
That's where the conversation begins with Spencer German and Spencer Davies on the latest episode of Courtside with the Cavs on SI. Meanwhile, as the Cavaliers look for answers as to why they continue to fall short, an important question emerges: can toughness be developed?
Later, the guys address the elephant in the room. If the Cavs are going to take the next leap, changes are necessary this offseason, and they're likely to come in the form of breaking up the core four. What's that mean for the future of Jarrett Allen and Darius Garland?
