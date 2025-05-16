Cavs Insider

If Cavaliers Are Going To Get Tougher, Roster Changes Are Inevitable

Spencer German

May 13, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts during the second half of game five against the Indiana Pacers in the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
May 13, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts during the second half of game five against the Indiana Pacers in the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena.
Donovan Mitchell struggled to process how a historic Cleveland Cavaliers season was suddenly over.

In an instant, the Cavs went from the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, poised for a potential run at the Larry O'Brien Trophy to summer vacation, gentleman's swept by the Indiana Pacers.

Nobody expected it. Especially not Mitchell. In the aftermath of such a disappointing end, Mitchell has continued to prove he's the perfect star player for this franchise.

That's where the conversation begins with Spencer German and Spencer Davies on the latest episode of Courtside with the Cavs on SI. Meanwhile, as the Cavaliers look for answers as to why they continue to fall short, an important question emerges: can toughness be developed?

Later, the guys address the elephant in the room. If the Cavs are going to take the next leap, changes are necessary this offseason, and they're likely to come in the form of breaking up the core four. What's that mean for the future of Jarrett Allen and Darius Garland?

Spencer German is a contributor to the Northeast Ohio cluster of sites, including Cavs Insider, Cleveland Baseball Insider and most notably Browns Digest. He also works as a fill-in host on Cleveland Sports Radio, 92.3 The Fan, one of the Browns radio affiliate stations in Cleveland. Despite being a Cleveland transplant, Spencer has enjoyed making Northeast Ohio home ever since he attended college locally. 

