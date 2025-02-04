Insider Drops Depressing Trade Deadline Take for Cavaliers
The Cleveland Cavaliers have remained quiet with the NBA trade deadline approaching, and it is very possible that they will end up passing on adding a big name.
That would be just fine, considering that the Cavaliers own the best record in basketball and have looked fantastic with their current setup.
But here's the problem: Cleveland is currently a shade over the luxury tax, and it could result in some big penalties within a couple of years.
Now, if the Cavs shed some money to get under the tax, it would pay major dividends financially. Of course, that means the Cavaliers would have to cut payroll now, which could mean actually making some frustrating moves before Feb. 6.
Jason Lloyd of The Athletic not only feels this is a possibility, but thinks it would be the correct avenue for Cleveland to pursue.
"The players are smart. If the Cavs start shedding money before Thursday, they will know why. It isn’t a great message to send to a team trying to compete for a championship now," Lloyd wrote. "Nevertheless, I still believe it’s absolutely the right move to make. The reality is the owners made a terrible deal in the latest collective bargaining agreement. The restrictions on second-apron teams and repeat-offender status are so crippling now that it punishes teams like the Boston Celtics and, eventually, the Cavs and the Oklahoma City Thunder."
Lloyd goes as far to say the the Cavaliers' current financial situation is "untenable" long term, meaning that Cleveland will have to start trimming the fat at some point to avoid a massive bill.
It obviously won't be anyone's favorite solution, but this strategy may be the most sensible path forward for the Cavs.