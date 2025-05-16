Intriguing Guard Ranked As Top Trade Target for Cavaliers
The Cleveland Cavaliers will face some difficult decisions this offseason.
One of the questions the front office has to answer is what to do with the back guard position.
As great a season Ty Jerome just had, will the Cavaliers be able to afford to bring back the Sixth Man of the Year finalist?
If the Cavaliers and Jerome end up going their separate ways this offseason, Cleveland would still need a reliable veteran ball handler to lead the offense when Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell aren't on the floor.
One intriguing option for the Cavaliers is Jose Alverado, whom Zack Buckley of Bleacher Report believes should be one of Cleveland's top trade targets this offseason.
"The Cavs could try making a push for Alvarado. He's been a consistent energizer for the Pelicans, but it's hard to imagine he's anywhere close to off-limits. He is a plucky player with solid defensive instincts, but he's also undersized and generally inefficient as a scorer," wrote Buckley.
"He's still the kind of player who can make an impact on a winning team, and if the Pelicans don't feel they'll stay healthy enough to become one, maybe they'd consider him moving him to a team that already is."
Alverado would be a great replacement for Jerome if he's not on Cleveland's roster next year.
The guard averaged a career-high 10.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 4.6 assists while shooting 39.2 percent from the floor and 35.9 percent from behind the arc last season.
It will be interesting to see if Jerome returns to the Cavaliers next year. If he doesn't, who may replace his role on the team, because Alvarado would be a perfect fit for this team.
Read More Cleveland Cavaliers Coverage:
MORE: Cavaliers Forward Gets Brutally Honest on Cleveland's Reputation
MORE: If Cavaliers Are Going To Get Tougher, Roster Changes Are Inevitable
MORE: Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell Mentioned in Wild Trade Idea with NBA Finals Contender
MORE: Donovan Mitchell Admits Hard Truth About Cleveland Cavaliers