Former First-Round Pick 'Most Likely' To Be Traded On Cavaliers
The Cleveland Cavaliers have an interesting offseason ahead of them.
The front office doesn't have to make any major roster moves, but it might if the Cavaliers want to re-sign either Ty Jerome or Sam Merrill, or both.
Due to Cleveland's current financial situation and the contract demands from Merrill and Jerome, the Cavaliers may have to trade one or two players to bring back their free agents.
That's why Dan Favale of Bleacher Report named Isaac Okoro as the "most likely" player on the Cavaliers to be traded this offseason.
"Isaac Okoro seems like the odd man out. Offloading his $11 million salary into some team's non-taxpayer mid-level exception would also help slash Cleveland's tax bill," wrote Favale.
"This is instead a bet on Okoro's market shifting once other matters are settled, or on the Cavs sweetening a deal to get him off the ledger."
Okoro may not have lived up to the expectations of a No. 5 overall pick, but he's still developed into a quality NBA rotation player.
Over the last five seasons, the guard/forward has been a solid 3-and-D player on the Cavaliers. Over the last two years, Okoro shot 38 percent from behind the arc while recording a defensive rating of 115.
As Favale mentions, an Okoro deal may not be imminent. However, if a team misses out on one of the free-agent targets, a trade centered around Okoro could become more likely.
Read More Cleveland Cavaliers Coverage
MORE: Analyst Identifies The Cleveland Cavaliers' Biggest NBA Draft Need
MORE: REPORT: Cleveland Cavaliers Made Push for Kevin Durant Trade
MORE: Cleveland Cavaliers Linked to All-Star Trade With Los Angeles Lakers
MORE: Insider Gives Update On Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Draft Plans
MORE: Cavaliers' New Coach Might Be Exactly What Evan Mobley Needs