Analyst Identifies The Cleveland Cavaliers' Biggest NBA Draft Need
With the NBA Draft less than three days away, the Cleveland Cavaliers do not have a first-round pick and do not appear to be
However, the Wine and Gold do still have two second-round picks at No. 49 and 58 and could still find a solid win-now piece or a project player this late in the draft.
Law Murray of The Athletic recently identified each team's biggest draft need and believes the Cavaliers should target "A developmental center makes sense with at least one of the second-rounders."
(The analyst also pointed out the reason why Cleveland doesn't have a first-round pick, and that's because of the Donovan Mitchell trade that the Cavaliers should be more than happy they pulled off.)
Drafting a young center who is still a year or two away from making a real impact in an NBA rotation is the perfect game plan for the Cavaliers to have.
As Murray also noted, Cleveland's first-round pick from last season, Jaylon Tyson, struggled to get minutes. This means a player taken in the second round would have an even more difficult time finding playing time for the Cavaliers.
The Cavaliers also have a clear issue with their front-court depth. There's no true center on the roster after Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, and Cleveland would have a huge problem if either of them got hurt.
It'll be interesting to see what direction the Cavaliers go in the draft. However, taking center with one of their two picks would be a wise decision by the front office.
Read More Cleveland Cavaliers Coverage
MORE: REPORT: Cleveland Cavaliers Made Push for Kevin Durant Trade
MORE: Cleveland Cavaliers Linked to All-Star Trade With Los Angeles Lakers
MORE: Insider Gives Update On Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Draft Plans
MORE: Cavaliers' New Coach Might Be Exactly What Evan Mobley Needs
MORE: Former Cavaliers Head Coach Emerges as Knicks’ Top Candidate