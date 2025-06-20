Insider Gives Update On Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Draft Plans
The NBA Draft is less than a week away, and this class has the potential to be one of the most talented the league has seen in recent memory.
However, one team that doesn't appear to be looking to move into the top 30 picks in this year's draft is the Cleveland Cavaliers.
ESPN's Brian Windhorst provided an update on Cleveland's draft night plans, which revolve around their two second-round picks at No. 49 and 58 overall.
"Well, one thing I'll tell you, I will almost 100 percent guarantee, which is that the Cavs will not be trading into this draft because they do not want any more money on their roster," said Windhorst.
"I actually think they're probably okay with the fact that they don't have a first-round pick this year. They couldn't even get there last year's first-round pick, Jaylon Tyson, a lot of minutes [last year], and with where they're at in the second apron, they don't need they don't need to add salary to their books."
This strategy makes a ton of sense for Cleveland.
The Cavaliers will soon be a second-round team, which will limit the roster decisions they can make this upcoming season.
For a team looking to bring back both Ty Jerome and Sam Merrill, adding more money to their roster in the form of a draft pick who will unlikely see a lot of playing time just isn't a good plan.
There are still plenty of talented players who will be available in the second round who can help the Cavaliers win now, and that's where the front office should have its focus.
