Kendrick Perkins Slams Donovan Mitchell After Cavaliers' Playoff Run
Following the disappointing results of the Cleveland Cavaliers' five-game postseason exit to the Indiana Pacers in the second round, All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell made some eye-catching comments on what's to come after their playoff exit.
During his end-of-season presser after their Pacers series loss, Mitchell kept things honest, saying he sees many around the league planning to “write us the f— off” when discussing how those may feel about him and the Cavaliers after two straight playoff exits to Indiana.
For Mitchell and the Cavaliers, the stage is set for a chip to be on their shoulder for the year to come and perhaps help this group get over that playoff hump making for some trouble across the last three seasons.
But in the eyes of former NBA center and analyst, Kendrick Perkins, he doesn't seem to have much faith in Cleveland's future outlook when reacting to Mitchell's comments.
“You damn right we are,” Perkins said. “You f—— right we are ’cause we don’t believe you. We don’t believe you.”
Through Mitchell's short time with the Cavaliers and even during his time with the Utah Jazz, there have been some considerable shortcomings when it comes to the results transpiring in the playoffs, even past this season.
For Mitchell, it's been nothing short of impressive in his eight career years to make a postseason appearance in each to date. Yet, with nothing more than a second-round showing to his name and zero conference finals finishes, it leaves a bit still to be desired for the Cavaliers' star.
This go around, things didn't quite play in the Cavaliers' favor for a collection of reasons, and with Mitchell, along with multiple other stars, even having to deal with their respective injury issues throughout the series, that didn't help their case of mustering out that aspired victory over Indiana. But now, it just adds on a bit more urgency for what's to come in year four of Mitchell's fit in Cleveland.
For Mitchell and the Cavaliers, it'll be up to them to defy that narrative heading into next year, and talking heads like Perkins are only continuing to add fuel to that fire.