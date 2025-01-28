Key Guard Has Become More Than Role Player For Cavaliers
There's no singular reason why the Cleveland Cavaliers are sitting atop to Eastern Conference at 37-9 overall, while boasting the NBA's No. 1 offense.
One of those reasons though, has undoubtedly been backup guard Ty Jerome, who in his sixth year in the league seems to have found a perfect role in Cleveland.
Through more than half the season, Jerome is averaging a career high 10.8 points, to go along with his highest shooting percentages from the floor (50.6%) and from three (44.1%) of his career. Just last week in Philadelphia, Jerome dropped a career high 33-points in a loss. He's done plenty to contribute in wins this year too, including on Monday night where he poured in 15 points off the bench, plus three assists and two boards in a 101-91 win over the Pistons.
Head coach Kenny Atkinson first crossed paths with Jerome in Golden State during the 2022-23 season. Back then the Atkinson believed something like this was possible 27-year-old. Even he couldn't have predicted this level of brilliance though.
"I think it's real. Cause you wonder, can he sustain? Can he keep doing it this long?, said Atkinson of Jerome's consistent contributions. "We're almost at the All-Star break and it's hard to keep him on the bench. He's in the conversation as your major rotation piece. One of the the things we had an issue with him in Golden State was not trusting his three and I feel like now he's pulling from everywhere. Give us credit cause we've empowered him to do that."
It's safe to say Jerome has been enabled here in Cleveland. Injuries have sort of forced him into a larger role for the Cavs more recently. No matter how long he's on the floor on any given night though, he makes the most of his minutes. Even when the team is at full strength though, Jerome is one of the first players off the bench for the Wine and Gold.
"I think some of it's confidence, some of it's opportunity," said Jerome of his season so far. "When your teammates trust you and the coaching staff trusts you, you kind of just go out there and you play free. Definitely being more aggressive this year, but my numbers in previous years have kind of mirrored this year also. The volumes a little higher, I think I'm four games away from playing the most games I've played in my career, in a season. So just the opportunity, staying healthy, all that."
Injury luck always helps. Last season, Jerome played in just two games for Cleveland before suffering an ankle injury that wound up requiring surgery and costing him the entire campaign.
This year is a much different story though. Jerome not only feels good physically, but mentally as well. His confidence continues to grow the more time he spends on the floor. And as he evolves, so too does his role.
"He's a microwave in a sense," star guard Donovan Mitchell said. "He's out there finding ways to create. He's a guy that can, when I'm on the floor with him, I don't need to worry about ball pressure, bring the ball up every time. A guy you trust with the ball in his hands to make the right plays, initiate the offense, to get 30 when it's needed. He does a lot."
Jerome is far from some average NBA role player at this point. He's become completely invaluable to the Cavs. Whereve this season goes for Cleveland, his contributions will have a major impact on it.
"You need a guy like that," added Mitchell. "You need a guy whose selfless, but also understands that when it's his time he's there for us. He's been like that all year, and we're gonna keep using it for sure."